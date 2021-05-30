Friends of a Grande Prairie woman hit the road on Sunday to help celebrate the 75th birthday of someone they say is a stalwart of volunteerism in the community. Cue the celebration on wheels: a convoy of cars did a birthday lap in the driveway of Angele Field.

Friend Bernadette Christie, who organized the mobile festivities, says Field is constantly putting the needs of others before her own. With COVID-19 taking away the chance to celebrate in person, they had to come up with something to make her day extra special.

“She is so giving in the community, to the church community, and as a friend… anybody in need, she is always there to help,” she says. “It’s just part of her day.”

Field says she was overwhelmed by the outpouring of well wishes.

”It’s not describable by words, just heart… you know? It’s just beautiful. We belong to a lovely, lovely community,” Field says.

Her friends say, in addition to donating hundreds of trees to the City of Grande Prairie Cemetary, Angele constantly tries to help where she can. That includes weekly trips to local not for profits, packed with enough food to go around.

In all, around 20 cars participated in the parade, each with balloons tied to the side mirrors, and happy birthday signs in the side windows for Field to read.