COVID-19 cases in the City of Grande Prairie as of May 28th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

For the first time since December 2020, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the City of Grande Prairie has dropped below 100.

14 recovered and four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the city on Friday. There are now 96 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

Five recoveries and three new cases were also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 51 active cases remain in the region.

The latest data from AHS shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 129.3 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 160.5 cases per 100,000 people.

In the City of Grande Prairie 27,875 people ages 12 and up have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The County of Grande Prairie has 7,894 eligible people who have their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This means the City of Grande Prairie has 37.1 per cent of eligible residents vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 36.9 per cent of residents ages 12 and up in the County of Grande Prairie have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 61.5 per cent of eligible Albertans have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Across Alberta, 406 new cases were discovered on Thursday from 6,882 tests for a positivity rate of 5.9 per cent. 478 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 140 requiring the ICU.