Only days after announcing its Open for Summer Plan, the province says we’ve already triggered Stage 2. As of Thursday, 60.3 percent of eligible Albertans had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

That means as long as hospitalizations are under 500 and trending down, more restrictions could be eased on June 10. As of Thursday, there were 517 people in hospital due to COVID-19.

Stage 2 means outdoor social gatherings and indoor weddings can increase to 20 people and restaurants can seat tables with up to six people, inside and out. The two-week waiting period after hitting the 60 per cent vaccination milestone is meant to provide time for those vaccines to take effect.

Stage 1 comes into effect on June 1st, permitting outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people and outdoor sports and recreation for up to 10 people. Personal and wellness services are allowed to reopen, along with restaurant patios. Retail stores will be allowed to have up to 15 per cent of fire code occupancy.

Restrictions eased in Stage 2 of the Open for Summer Plan: