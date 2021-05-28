The spray parks at Muskoseepi Park and Lion’s Park will be up and running on Saturday. The City of Grande Prairie says they will be open from 12 to 6:30 p.m. daily for the season.

Capacity at the Grande Prairie Outdoor Pool has also been expanded to 10 people per hour booking starting June 1st. The one household per booking remains. Bookings for ball diamonds can also now fit up to 10 people from one household.