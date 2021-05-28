COVID-19 cases in the City of Grande Prairie as of May 27th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

Four new cases and 11 recoveries of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Thursday. There are now 106 active cases of the virus in the city.

Eight recoveries and eight new cases were also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 53 active cases remain in the region.

The latest data from AHS shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 142.8 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 166.8 cases per 100,000 people.

In the City of Grande Prairie 27,177 people ages 12 and up have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The County of Grande Prairie has 7,729 eligible people who have their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This means the City of Grande Prairie has 36.2 per cent of eligible residents vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 36.1 per cent of residents ages 12 and up in the County of Grande Prairie have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

60.3 per cent of eligible Albertans have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The updated number represents the threshold of the second stage of the provincials re-opening strategy being met. The province says additional restrictions can be lifted as early as June 10th, as long as hospitalizations remain under 500, and continue to trend downward.

Across Alberta, 512 new cases were discovered on Thursday from 7,703 tests for a positivity rate of 6.6 per cent. 517 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 147 requiring the ICU.