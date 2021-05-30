Organizers of the RE/MAX Cares Lottery are hoping Grande Prairie residents will help support those who provide critical care in the community. The 50/50 draw, which could net the winner a maximum of $50,000, will see proceeds support local mental health initiatives through the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation, STARS Air Ambulance, and Odyssey House.

RE/MAX Cares Committee member John Rudyk says well over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be no more important time to cast a close eye on the mental health needs in the community, and to ensure the services needed are in place.

“We see, like everybody else does, the impact on mental health,” he says. “We are all obviously in this together, we are in this community and we are seeing the effect not only on COVID-19 on hospitals but in people isolating and the mental health aspect.”

Rudyk believes the decision to make the raffle a 50/50 draw is about as much of a win/win situation as they could come up with, suggesting that not only will the winner walk away with 50 per cent of the grand prize, and they’re also helping the local community in several ways. He admits that it’s a potentially tough ask for people to dig deep during tough times, but he is confident those in the region will show up in a big way.

“Based over my 20 plus years here in Grande Prairie shows that we do support our community, and everyone seems to step up, even when times are tough,” he adds.

You can find more information, including links to purchase tickets for the letter on the Grande Prairie Hospital Foundation website. The draw will take place at noon on June 21st, 2021.