The Pace Community Support, Sexual Assault, and Trauma Centre in Grande Prairie will be receiving $91,000 from the provincial government to help provide greater supports to survivors of sexual violence in the region.

PACE, which stands for Providing Assistance, Counselling, and Education, provides programs short-term counselling or longer-term therapy, to address trauma experienced in various forms, as a child, youth or adult. The provincial government says the money is meant to help bring new services like counselling, crisis response, and outreach support to Alberta, specifically where they may not be currently available.

Grande Prairie—Wapiti MLA Travis Toews says those dealing with sexual assault and sexual abuse need to be able to access services to help them heal from the trauma. He hopes the funding will allow for those needed supports to make a difference.

“It can be harder for survivors in rural areas to access these vital supports, which is why this funding ensures organizations like PACE can provide enhanced supports and services for survivors of sexual violence in our region.”

According to a 2019 study from the Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services, 43 per cent of Albertans will experience at least one incident of sexual violence in their lifetime.

MyGrandePrairieNow.com has reached out to PACE for more information on how the funds will be used.