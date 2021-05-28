The sundial at Centre 2000 has been draped in blue and green lighting this week to help celebrate EMS week in Grande Prairie.

Regional EMS Foundation Executive Director Amanda Frayn says they are thrilled to see the lights up Centre 2000, but notes it was difficult to decide on the colours because they wanted to really show EMS workers that they truly care about the work they do.

“That (the colour) isn’t something you think about every day, then all of a sudden you’re having a 20-minute conversation on what colours to pick,” she laughs. “We kind of went with AHS colours of the blue and green which are also the foundations’ colours, so it worked out great.”

Frayn says the lighting on the sundial is something she considers the icing on the cake when it comes to the week of celebrations. She says they are also working on several new initiatives for regional EMS personnel, which is also getting a bit of a boost from the community.

“We want to make sure they know we are here for them,” she adds.

Frayn says a key initiative will see the introductions of what she is calling ‘Lending Libraries for Practitioners’, a service that will provide the opportunity for practitioners to borrow books and technology to further their education and skill set.

The Lending Libraries for Practitioners will receive some funding for the Lending library from the Rotary Club’s Cash and Camping Lottery.