The County of Grande Prairie is hosting one of its annual FireSmart Wood Waste Clean-Up disposal this Saturday. Grande Prairie Regional Fire Services is asking residents to bring their yard waste to allow for safe disposal as part of the Fire Smart Program.

Residents in the county can bring a variety of items such as wood waste, debris, branches, and deadfall from backyard clean-up. Fire Marshal Ken Atamanchuk is encouraging property owners to take the right steps in preventing your home from wildfires.

“Dry and deadwood material inside gutters, on your roof, or in your yard can be ignited and cause a fire with just a single spark.”

The FireSmart program aims to reduce wildfires from happening in the community and information for prevention strategies and tools.

Atamanchuk says by doing a quick yard clean-up and disposing of wastes properly is a “simple yet effective step you can take.”

Staff from the Regional Fire Service will be at Deer Run Estates on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to ensure safe disposal of yard waste and provide tips regarding the Fire Smart program.

The second event will be held on June 5th at Mystic Ridge from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.