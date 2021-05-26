COVID-19 cases in the City of Grande Prairie as of May 25th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

Two new cases and 16 recoveries were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Tuesday. There are now 121 active cases of the virus in the city.

Four recoveries and six new cases were also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 58 active cases remain in the region.

The latest data from AHS shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 163.0 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 182.6 cases per 100,000 people.

Across Alberta, 390 new cases were discovered on Tuesday from 5,979 tests for a positivity rate of 6.5 per cent. 548 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 157 requiring the ICU.

In the City of Grande Prairie, 26,080 people have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 34.8 per cent of the population. The County of Grande Prairie has 7,505 people with their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total to 35.1 per cent.