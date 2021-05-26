A Grande Prairie student has won a $1,000 Rotary scholarship as part of the Grande Prairie and Area Music Festival.

Camryn Winicky-Lewis, who has participated in the Grande Prairie Music Festival since the age of six, will be attending St.Clair College’s Musical Theatre Program in the fall after graduating from St. Joseph High School in 2020.

Grande Prairie Music Festival board member Sherry Nasedkin says the Rotary Club is one of the major sponsors of the year for the music festival. She says they help with regular festival operations as well as provide a $1,000 scholarship.

Nasedkin says the scholarship is chosen for an individual based on recommendations from adjudicators for outstanding performances at the music festival. She notes that this year, it was awarded for outstanding performance in theatre.

“Based on recommendations of adjudicators, each year (the scholarship) is awarded to a different discipline, this year it was awarded to theatre.”

The Grande Prairie Music Festival is a three-week music and speech arts celebration for youth between the ages of 5 and 28. The festival ends with a grande concert where the scholarship and awards are presented.

Because of COVID-19, Nasedki says they held a virtual music festival as well as a virtual grande concert.

“Typically we end our music festival with a grande concert, for a long time it was held at the GPRC theatre and this year we did hold a virtual grande concert but none of it is the same.”

Nasedkin says participants uploaded videos of themselves to so the judges had them to review for the month of April. She says the judges did their replies on video to hand them back to the kids by the end of April.