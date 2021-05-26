Drivers in the County of Grande Prairie can expect detours in the near future as a trio of construction projects kick off on Monday. The temporary detours will be in place for three bridge maintenance projects on Township Road 720 and Township Road 750.

The first road closure will affect Township Road 720 between Highway 723 and Range Road 95, with the area set to be closed off on May 31st. of will start on May 31st, will affect Township Road 720 between Highway 723 and Range Road 95 will close on Monday, May 31st.

June 1st, drivers can expect to see a road closure on Township road 720 between Range Road 103 and Range Road 104.

The final road closure is expected to occur on June 5th. Traffic can expect to see the closure of Township Road 750 between Range Road 94 and Range Road 95 for one week after the start date.

The county says the timelines for the three projects could change depending on the weather, but it’s expected each stretch of road will be closed for about a week.