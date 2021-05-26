Two people are facing charges after weapons, drugs, and cash was seized from a home in Grande Prairie. Police say they searched a home in the area of 97 Street and 100 Avenue on May 14th as part of an investigation into drug trafficking.

During the search, police say they seized 18 grams of Fentanyl, 17 grams of crack cocaine, 25 grams of meth, three prohibited weapons, five imitation weapons, and $6,000.

29-year-old Brandon Garvie, and 26-year-old Jesse Derksen are both facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of a prohibited weapon, among others.