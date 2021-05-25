Despite COVID-19 taking a toll on many events, the Peace Country Toyz 4 Tots fundraiser is kicking off this Saturday. The motorcycle donation drive is the first ride of the year with the theme, “Blow out the Winter Blues.”

Board Member Trena Huson says the drive will be leaving Mighty Peace Harley Davidson at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Their hope is to collect money, gift cards, and toys to go towards the Christmas season.

Huson mentions that Toys 4 Tots usually does roughly four to five donation drives a year. She adds that last year they received roughly $1,500 in the first ride which includes toys and gift cards.

“It would be great to see that on each ride.”

Backpacks for teens will also be rolled out very soon. Huson says people will be able to pick up backpacks to fill with several goodies that would suit teenagers.

Huson says last year roughly 75 backpacks were filled by people within Grande Prairie. She adds that the backpacks are full of soaps and shampoos, personal items, and books or gift cards.

“We give teen backpacks out at Christmas time, just because the teens are always forgotten.”

The route of the drive not been decided on yet as the final decision will be made closer to the date. Huson says the distance of the drive will depend on the May weather.

Anyone wanting to participate in the drive can register on May 29th at Mighty Peace Harley Davidson at 12 p.m.