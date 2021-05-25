High Prairie RCMP is looking for a suspect after reports of a young child being approached by a woman in the town. Police say they received a report that an unknown female had approached a young child near 46 Street and 59 Avenue.

Police say some kind of interaction occurred between an adult female and the one-year-old child before the female left in an older motorhome. Police say the RV, with British Columbia license plates, was seen driving in the neighborhood slowly near other children in the area. Authorities say when nearby adults began to engage with the driver of the RV, it left towards 53 Avenue and 41 Street.

The woman is described as in her early 50s, standing between 5’3″ and 5’5″, with a heavyset build, red/white hair, and round bottle glasses with gold rims.

Anyone with information is urged to call the High Prairie RCMP or Crime Stoppers.