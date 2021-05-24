21 recovered and 16 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. There are now 167 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

Three recovered and four new cases of COVID-19 were also identified in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 66 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

The latest data from AHS shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 224.9 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 207.8 cases per 100,000 people.

Across Alberta, 452 new cases were reported on Sunday from 5,085 tests for a positivity rate of 8.89 per cent. Province-wide, 569 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 161 requiring the ICU.