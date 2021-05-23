21 recovered and two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. There are now 172 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

Eight COVID-19 recoveries were also identified in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 65 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

The latest data from AHS shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 231.7 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 204.6 cases per 100,000 people.

Across Alberta, 563 new cases were reported on Saturday from 6,944 tests for a positivity rate of 8.1 per cent. Province wide, 581 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 162 requiring the ICU.