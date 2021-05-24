Fairview RCMP are investigating a residential structural fire that they believe has been started on purpose.

Police say they responded to a call at 9:08 on Saturday morning for a residential structural fire on 105 ave in Fairview. It was reported that several homes in the area were evacuated while fire crews worked at putting the fire out.

The initial investigation by the fire investigator and RCMP has led them to believe to be an arson.

RCMP say damage to the primary home along with one of the adjacent homes are facing heavy damage that is estimated at roughly $800,000.

No injuries have been reported from the fire. Mounties say they are not releasing any information about suspects at this time.