The wildfire danger level in the Grande Prairie Forest Area is now listed as high. (Alberta Wildfire)

The wildfire danger in the Grande Prairie Forest Area has been bumped back up to high. Alberta Wildlife is asking residents to use safe burning practices during the long weekend.

Alberta Wildfire is urging residents to not run equipment in tall grass.

Aside from campfires, fire permits are required for residents who plan on burning in the Forest Protection Area. Fireworks and Exploding targets are prohibited without written permission from a Forest Officer.

Alberta Wildfire says residents who are found to be responsible for starting a wildfire may have to pay a $600 fine and could potentially face harsher consequences.

Since the beginning of wildfire season on March 1st, there have been 34 wildfires burning nearly 59 hectares of land in the Grande Prairie Forest Area.