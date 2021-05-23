Several prizes in the Rotary Club of Grande Prairie Swan City’s Cash and Camping Lottery have been damaged after an alleged break-in at the outdoor viewing compound.

Chair of the Joint Venture Lottery Committee Dave Cook says one of the vehicles, a Jeep Wrangler, was broken into and was cosmetically damaged. However, he adds several trailers were also targeted.

“They did damage to every one of them, not significant damage, but they broke into one and did some damage within it,” he says. “They broke some panels on some of the other trailers.”

Cook says the outside viewing area will be closed for the time being, as the items broken are fixed and refurbished. He adds while there is never a good time for an incident like this to happen, coming off the back of cancelling the lottery in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, it feels extra damaging.

“It’s unfortunate, we are all volunteers… and the money we raise is not that we profit, we give it all back to the community,” he says. “It’s a kick in the stomach, you know, but we will get up off the canvas.”

Cook says the theft has been reported to the Grande Prairie RCMP. The lottery office, located in the old Hansen Ford dealership, will remain open for anyone looking to purchase tickets. Tickets for the 2021 Cash and Camping lottery will remain on sale until July 4th.