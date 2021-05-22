The number of active COVID-19 cases have dropped below 200 in the City of Grande Prairie. 34 recoveries and six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the city over the last 24 hours. There are now 191 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

Nine recovered and two active cases of COVID-19 were also reported in the County of Grande Prairie on Friday. 73 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

The latest data from AHS shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 257.3 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 229.8 cases per 100,000 people.

Across Alberta, 621 new cases were reported on Friday from 9,500 tests for a positivity rate of 6.5 per cent. Province wide, 617 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 164 requiring the ICU.