COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of May 20th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

32 recoveries and seven new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the City of Grande Prairie on Thursday. There are 219 active cases of the virus in the municipality as of May 20th.

Nine recoveries and five new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the last 24 hours in the County of Grande Prairie. 80 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

The latest data from AHS shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 295.0 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 251.8 cases per 100,000 people.

Across Alberta, 732 new cases were reported on Wednesday from 10,130 tests for a positivity rate of 7.23 per cent. Province-wide, 638 people are in hospital because of COVID-19, with 177 requiring the ICU.

In the City of Grande Prairie, 23,440 people have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 31.2 per cent of the population. The County of Grande Prairie has 6,917 people with their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total to 32.3 per cent.