You may soon see local mounties off-roading. The Grande Prairie RCMP is trying a new way of connecting with residents by using a utility terrain vehicle to patrol parks and trails.

The goal of the Mobile Outreach Program is to better connect officers with the city’s vulnerable population offering them support services. Grande Prairie RCMP Officer in Charge Superintendent Sean Curry notes that community engagement is crucial for the detachment.

“Increased visibility within the city through UTV and foot patrols offer additional opportunities to interact with the public to discuss concerns they may have which would assist the RCMP in improving its service delivery to the community.”

Officers will also be on foot in the downtown core of the city to engage with the public, business owners, and property representatives. The project will be in partnership with Grande Prairie Enforcement Services.