If you have a campfire remember to soak it with water, stir it and soak it again (Supplied, Alberta Wildfire)

The wildfire danger for the Grande Prairie Forest Area has been moved back up to moderate heading into the long weekend. Wildfire information officer Kelly Burke explains the weather has changed quite a bit since earlier in the week.

“After receiving a significant amount of rainfall earlier this week the forecast is now calling for warmer temperatures and decreasing relative humidity values which will continue to increase the wildfire hazard throughout the weekend.”

Burke also notes that 88 per cent of wildfires last year were human-caused, meaning they were preventable.

“If you are out hunting and recreating this weekend, always use safe burning practices. When extinguishing a campfire: soak it, stir it, and soak it again.”

Since the beginning of wildfire season on March 1st, there have been 34 wildfires burning nearly 59 hectares of land in the Grande Prairie Forest Area.