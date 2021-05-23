City of Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton says she is eager for students to return to in-person classes. She says she believes that getting students back into a classroom is a step in the right direction.

“I think it’s really exciting, getting kids back to work in a safe environment is what we’ve been looking for.

All Kindergarten to Grade 12 students across Alberta, other than in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo are be heading back to school Tuesday morning. Clayton suggests that students returning to in-person classes will have not only a positive effect on their education but will also help families and the economy as well.

“Not only do children learn better in front of their teachers, I think that in regards to the economy people are also able to get back to work when they’re not restricted to stay home to help their children.”

Rapid screening tests will be available in the Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools as well as the Grande Prairie Public School Division.