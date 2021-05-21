Drivers could expect to see some traffic delays in Clairmont starting on Tuesday. Crews will be on 162 Avenue south of Highway 43X removing gravel, repairing parts of the road, and paving a layer of asphalt.

The road repairs began last year and were only partially completed before the winter season shut them down. The construction is expected to be completed by mid-July.

Speed will be reduced in the construction area and at times traffic could be reduced to a single lane, detoured, or be driving on a non-gravel surface. Motorists are being asked to obey all signs and flag persons and use extreme caution when driving near crews and equipment.