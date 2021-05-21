The City of Grande Prairie unveiled two new Welcome signs, August 28, 2020 (John Watson, MyGrandePrairieNow Staff)

If all goes as planned, the City of Grande Prairie could see its largest ever year for capital construction. Roughly $54.5 million has been budgeted towards roads, bridges, and other projects in 2021.

Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton says the city worked alongside the provincial and federal governments to get the funding. Clayton believes the work will help prepare the city’s infrastructure for future population growth

“The funding itself will have a lasting impact itself in the City of Grande Prairie.”

Upgrades to a variety of areas like roads, sidewalks, trails, storm lines, bridges, traffic signal repairs, and recreational facilities. Clayton says the city is also adding more than 300 trees with the goal of reducing the amount of carbon dioxide in the air.

“We were able to invest in projects that promote a healthy, active community for the future.”

Clayton notes specific projects include a bike skills park in the north end of the city, an emergency response and activity centre in the Smith subdivision, and a bridge to link the new Grande Prairie Regional Hospital to Maskwôtêh Park. Also planned are new paths and trees in the Hillside area and playground upgrades.