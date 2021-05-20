COVID-19 close contacts who are fully vaccinated and symptom-free no longer have to quarantine. If they are fully vaccinated but have symptoms, they have to isolate for 10 days but their quarantine can end early if they test negative.

Partially immunized people who are close contacts still have to isolate but can end their quarantine early with a negative test on day seven or later.

The changes announced Thursday by Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw take effect immediately and align with changes other provinces have made recently including Ontario and Manitoba.

“While vaccines don’t erase all possibility of infection, the data shows the vaccine reduces the amount of virus in the person’s body even if someone does get infected which further reduces the risk of transmission,” notes Hinshaw.

She adds this new approach will mean less disruption for families, workplaces, and schools while still preventing the spread of COVID-19.