Grande Prairie Airport awarded funding for safety upgrades
Grande Prairie Airport (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)
New signage is among some of the updated safety measures coming to the Grande Prairie Airport. The Government of Canada confirmed Wednesday it will be allocating nearly $750,000 to the local airport for safety-related projects.
Of that, a little under $613,000 will go towards replacing a generator and signage. The other $135,000 will be used to replace a sand storage shed.
In total, more than $20 million has been allocated by the federal government for improvements to Alberta airports. MyGrandePrairieNow.com has reached out to the Grande Prairie Airport for more information on its plans.