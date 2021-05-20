New signage is among some of the updated safety measures coming to the Grande Prairie Airport. The Government of Canada confirmed Wednesday it will be allocating nearly $750,000 to the local airport for safety-related projects.

Of that, a little under $613,000 will go towards replacing a generator and signage. The other $135,000 will be used to replace a sand storage shed.

In total, more than $20 million has been allocated by the federal government for improvements to Alberta airports. MyGrandePrairieNow.com has reached out to the Grande Prairie Airport for more information on its plans.