Alberta Health Services is watching closely to see if there’s an increase in no-shows for COVID-19 vaccine appointments. AHS says it’s aware of some claims made on social media that people are booking multiple appointments in an attempt to stop others from getting their shots.

Officials say those posts have been shared with police and they’re also making sure pharmacies are aware of what’s happening. According to AHS, there are systems in place to prevent this kind of misuse.

There hasn’t been any increase in no-shows yet, but the province is keeping a close eye on things to ensure there are no false bookings.