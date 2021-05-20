COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of May 19th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

Alberta Health Services says 50 recoveries and 12 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the City of Grande Prairie on Wednesday. There are 244 active cases of the virus in the municipality as of May 19th.

Eight recoveries and two new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the last 24 hours in the County of Grande Prairie. 84 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

The latest data from AHS shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 328.6 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 264.4 cases per 100,000 people.

Across Alberta, 812 new cases were reported on Wednesday from 9,038 tests for a positivity rate of 9.89 per cent. Province-wide, 665 people are in hospital because of COVID-19, with 177 requiring the ICU.

In the City of Grande Prairie, 22,195 people have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 29.6 per cent of the population. The County of Grande Prairie has 6,554 people with their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total to 30.6 per cent.

In Alberta’s COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced new changes to the quarantine period for Albertans who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Effective immediately, fully vaccinated individuals with no symptoms are no longer required to isolate if they are close contacts with a COVID positive patient.

Albertans who have had one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine have a shortened isolation period from 14 down to 10 days. Dr. Hinshaw notes that anyone who has symptoms still has to isolate immediately, regardless of their vaccination status.