With the Victoria Day long weekend quickly approaching, drivers are being asked by Grande Prairie RCMP to slow down, obey the posted speed limit, and be cautious.

Sergeant Shawn Graham says they will be promoting safe driving throughout the weekend, including, keeping eyes on the road, hands on the wheel, wearing a seatbelt, and putting electronics away. He adds that distracted driving includes anything that takes your eyes off the road.

“Accidents can happen in just a fraction of a second. It includes using your cellphone, GPS, eating, playing with the radio, and reading. Multitasking while your driving can be a fatal error in judgment.”

Graham notes that it is also important to be mindful of sharing the road with pedestrians, motorcyclists, and bicyclists.

“We want to make sure people are operating vehicles in the way that they should be so everybody gets to their destination safely.”

Graham is also warning drivers that impaired driving has legal consequences and can result in criminal charges.

“Everyone knows, drinking and driving is a no-go.”

There will be an increased number of officers patrolling the roads throughout the weekend.