The province is hoping to create thousands of jobs with a new Alberta-wide training program. It’s called Alberta Jobs Now and will provide $370 million to help both private and non-profit businesses support jobs for people who are either unemployed or underemployed.

Labour Minister Jason Copping says this program is available for all types of businesses, in all sectors across the province.

“If your business falls within these wide parameters, you can apply online to receive a grant that you can use to train new employees or subsides their wages. The grant will cover 25 per cent of an employee’s salary for a 52 week period up to a maximum of $25,000 per employee. It can be used for salary or training costs or both.”

To be eligible for this new program, businesses must use the cash to hire unemployed Albertans in a new or vacant position. Employers will be able to apply at alberta.ca/jobsnow as of 9 a.m. on May 20th.

They can apply for funding for up to 20 new employees. Employers have until August 31st to apply. A second intake will open on September 15th and close on December 31st.