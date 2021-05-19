Corinne Kruse has been appointed to the role of Director of Teaching and Learning at the Grande Prairie Public School Division. Earning a Bachelor of Education from the Brandon University in Manitoba, Kruse began her teaching career in Fox Creek, before moving to Grande Prairie in 1995, and joined the GPPSD in 1996.

Prior to the appointment, Kruse was the Principal of Crystal Park School. Filling the role of the departing Kruse at Crystal Park School will be newly appointed Principal, Cindy Clarkson. Clarkson moves over from her previous position, serving as Principal at Hillside Community School for the last four years.

Josh Hartman has also been named the new principal at Hillside Community School, where he spent the last four years as vice-principal.