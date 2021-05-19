Community Foundation of Northwest Alberta student award and grant applications are open for post-secondary students. (Supplied: Community Foundation of Northwest Alberta.)

Students in the Grande Prairie region can apply for the Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta student awards to help pay some post-secondary fees.

Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta CEO Laura LaValley says the organization is hoping to get the award money out by mid-September. She notes that in previous years, students would get the money by the end of November and into December.

“Our hope is to pay out these scholarships earlier in the year so that the money can be in the hands of the students earlier,” she adds that she is hoping this shift will better suit the needs of students in the area.

LaValley says the awards apply to a variety of different students in hopes that it allows for a larger impact on recipients of the awards.

“Were hoping it has some impact. I think now more than ever students need support for post-secondary education, and we’re just pleased to be able to do that through our valued fundholders,” LaValley adds.

LaValley notes that the criteria expands around different things such as the area a student is from, the area of the post-secondary, and specific community groups the student is in.

“Not every student is going to qualify for every award, we have 63 different awards and we’re just happy to provide a variety of different awards to students.”

Post-secondary students can apply on The Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta website, the deadline for the grant applications is August 23, and the award application deadline is September 15, 2021.