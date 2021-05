The location of the crack on the Muskoseepi Park trail (Supplied, City of Grande Prairie)

Part of a trail in Muskoseepi Park has been closed until the City of Grande Prairie can repair a large crack in the pavement. The crack is located just north of the 68 Avenue bridge.

The city is asking people to stay away until the damage is assessed and a plan can be developed. It’s maintained there is no danger to the homes nearby.