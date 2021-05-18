It looks like it is still the province’s plan for students to return to school in person next week. In a statement to Vista Radio, Press Secretary for Education Minister Adriana LaGrangeNicole Sparrow says they’re committed to a safe return to in-person learning as of next Tuesday, May 25th.

“We recognize the importance of resuming in-person learning as soon as it is possible. We are confident students will return back to their classrooms to finish the school year,” says Sparrow.

Students across Alberta transitioned back to at-home learning earlier this month to try to get a leg up on COVID-19 transmission. That has been the target date the province has been aiming for, however, Sparrow notes the ministry continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely and will make any adjustments as needed.