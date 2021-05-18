Clyde Blackburn and his wife Mary (courtesy of the Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta)

Tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in following the passing of Grande Prairie City Councillor Clyde Blackburn. He died Sunday at the age of 67 after a battle with leukemia.

Community groups, fellow city councillors, and residents are reminiscing on the positive impact Blackburn had on the community. Many posts mention the impact his smile and positive energy had on both residents and groups in the Grande Prairie region.

Blackburn had a huge impact on residents in the community. He was a community leader, made large contributions to the International Street Performers Festival and Grande Prairie Live Theatre. Additionally, he spent 25 years with ATCO Electric and served in multiple roles with the Grande Prairie Public School Division, and was awarded the Senate of Canada 150th Commemorative Medal.











