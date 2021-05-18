Residents in Grande Prairie may have got a small glimpse of what they may see when it comes to tax rates in 2022. This after council asked city staff to keep any potential tax increase to between 1.4 and 2.4 per cent for next year. Mayor Jackie Clayton says the wide range allows for them to keep up with potential rises in the Consumer Price Index, which they believe will be about 1.9 per cent higher in 2022.

“Given many variables, we don’t know where that will end up, 1.4 per cent or a plus 2.4 [percent],” she says.

“How does administration prepare for the fall budget deliberations for the new council and give them a path set down so they could get the information prepared for what this current council thinks the next council may want to be in discussions [about] what levels of taxation.”

Clayton says things like the economy overall, as well as support from federal and provincial governments, will also be taken into account the decision-making process for administration. She adds the upcoming municipal election adds another layer of unknown for council, but she is confident they’re on the right track.

“To set administration down a path to collect information with so many unknowns is difficult, and so council’s discussion was around their level of comfort based on what administration was presenting.”

In 2021, council approved a 0.15 per cent property tax increase. The municipal budget is traditionally debated and voted on in November.