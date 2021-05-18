The City and County of Grande Prairie are behind much of the rest of the province when it comes to COVID-19 vaccination rates. In new data released Monday, Alberta Health reports 27.3 per cent of people in the city, or 20,468, and 28.5 per cent of people in the county, or 2,859, have received at least one dose.

Only nine Alberta communities have lower rates than the city and 12 lower than the county. The community with the highest vaccination rate is Edmonton-Twin Brooks at 56.2 per cent, while the lowest by far is High Level at just 9.8 per cent.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, 26.2 per cent of High Prairie residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while the vaccination rate in Valleyview is 29.2 per cent, 29.5 per cent in Beaverlodge, 31 per cent in Fairview, 31.1 per cent in Manning, 34.2 per cent in Spirit River, 33.2 per cent in Peace River, and 36 per cent in Falher.

In the City of Grande Prairie, the breakdown of people who have received at least one dose by age group is:

75+: 80.3 per cent (1,798 people)

60-74: 68.6 per cent (5,022 people)

40-59: 42.9 per cent (7,956 people)

20-39: 19.4 per cent (5,211 people)

12-19: 10.7 per cent (468 people)

All ages: 27.3 per cent (20,468 people)

Those who have been fully vaccinated with two doses in the City of Grande Prairie, broken down by age, are:

75+: 67.5 per cent (1,511 people)

60-74: 4.8 per cent (354 people)

40-59: 2.6 per cent (489 people)

20-39: 1.9 per cent (502 people)

12-19: 0.1 per cent (3 people)

All ages: 3.8 per cent (2,859 people)

In the County of Grande Prairie, the breakdown of people who have received at least one dose by age group is:

75+: 72.4 per cent (534 people)

60-74: 65.2 per cent (1,848 people)

40-59: 42.2 per cent (2,454 people)

20-39: 19.3 per cent (1,103 people)

12-19: 11.1 per cent, (167 people)

All ages: 28.5 per cent (6,108 people)

Those who have been fully vaccinated with two doses in the County of Grande Prairie, broken down by age, are:

75+: 60.1 per cent (443 people)

60-74: 3.5 per cent (99 people)

40-59: 2 per cent (119 people)

20-39: 1.7 per cent (98 people)

12-19: 0.1 per cent (2 people)

All ages: 3.6 per cent (761 people)

A rapid flow vaccination clinic opened up at the Teresa Sargent Hall in Grande Prairie’s Montrose Cultural Centre on April 9th, with a capacity of roughly 900 people a day, based on vaccine supply, staffing, and appointment demand. Vaccinations are also available at several participating pharmacies in the region.