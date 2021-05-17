Three people are facing several charges after police in the city seized drugs, cash, and airsoft weapons from home in Grande Prairie.

Police say following a drug trafficking investigation, members of the Grande Prairie RCMP Municipal searched a house in the area of 102 Street and 107 Avenue. Authorities say they seized various amounts of different drugs, including 118 grand of crystal meth, 21 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of fentanyl, two grams of heroin, two airsoft handguns and over $6,000 in Canadian currency.

36-year-old Renae Arnold and 41-year-old Jason Holtz, both of Grande Prairie, have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of property obtained by crime. 40-year-old Carol Gaudet of Grande Prairie has also been charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking as a result of the investigation.