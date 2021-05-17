A special weather statement is in effect for the Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, and Valleyview region, as Environment Canada says some unseasonable, and rather unwelcome weather is set to hit the area.

It’s expected rain will change into wet snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with total snowfall amounts remaining uncertain as ground temperatures remain warm.

Drivers are being urged to prepare for potentially poor travel conditions Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Environment Canada says broken tree branches will also be a major possibility due to the accumulations of heavy wet snow.