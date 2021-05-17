The area of Township Road 724 under construction as of Tuesday. (Supplied, County of Grande Prairie)

Drivers can expect some delays on Township Road 724 from Peregrine Industrial Park to Range Road 70, as crews are set to start work in the area on Tuesday.

The County of Grande Prairie says the work will involve digging out the existing road structure to re-align level and widen the road and then reconstructing the roadway.

Speed will be reduced in the construction zones, with traffic potentially being reduced to a single alternating lane, or temporarily detoured. Drivers are being urged to follow and obey all signs and exercise extreme caution when travelling through the site and near crews and equipment.

Work is expected to be finished on the project no later than the middle of June.