22 recoveries and six new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the City of Grande Prairie on Sunday. There are now 354 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

Seven recoveries and three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 111 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

The latest data from Alberta Health Services shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 476.8 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 349.4 cases per 100,000 people.

Across Alberta, 721 new cases were reported on Saturday from 7,002 tests for a positivity rate of 10.3 per cent. Province-wide, 678 people are in hospital because of COVID-19, with 181 requiring the ICU.