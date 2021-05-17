The wildfire danger level in the Grande Prairie Forest Area is now listed as low. (Alberta Wildfire)

The fire advisory in the Grande Prairie Forest Area has been lifted, as Alberta Wildfire has also dropped the wildfire danger to low.

The province says an extended period of rain and cooler temperatures expected in the region has allowed them to drop the danger level. Alberta Wildfire is also reminding residents that a fire permit is required if they plan on any type of burning in the Forest Protection Area, with the exception of a campfire.

Since wildfire season kicked off on March 1st, 34 wildfires have burned nearly 58 hectares in the Grande Prairie Forest Area.