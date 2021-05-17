A Grande Prairie man is facing drug charges after Mounties seized various amounts of drugs from a house in the city.

Police say an investigation into drug trafficking lead them to the house in the area of 115a Street and 79 Avenue area on May 12th. Authorities say a search of the residence turned up 40 grams of Cocaine, 34 grams of Methamphetamine and 20 Oxycodone tablets, Canadian currency, and what police describe as drug paraphernalia.

The 33-year-old accused is facing two counts of possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. He will appear in a Grande Prairie court on June 14th.