The rainbow Pride flag is once against flying in front of Grande Prairie City Hall as the municipality marks the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia.

Vice-President of the Gay And Lesbian Association of the Peace Yax Posas says the day to mark the removal of homosexuality from the International Classification of Diseases of the World Health Organization in 1990 is vital for the LGBTQIA2S+ community.

“For me, it’s really important that every LBGTQ+ person in this community knows they’re not alone, they are supported,” Posas says.

“Organizations are working for them to feel them to feel safe, to find spaces and to be who are they with all the freedom they can find,” Posas adds.

Posas says while the region as a whole continues to show progress in inclusivity, there remains room for improvement, and they hope to be able to help educate those interested in learning more about the LGBTQIA2S+ community.

“Lots of steps forward, some steps going backward, but we just need to keep trying and keep fighting,” Posas says.

“I think there are a lot of allies, but there is still a lot of misunderstanding and lack of education, and I think lots of discrimination doesn’t come from hate, it comes from ignorance.”

As part of the flag-raising ceremony, Mayor Jackie Clayton also proclaimed May 17, 2021 as International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia in the City of Grande Prairie.