Grande Prairie residents can start to get out their swim trunks and pool floaties. The Grande Prairie Outdoor Pool will be opening for private family households just in time for the long weekend, with bookings opening Tuesday morning.

Community Knowledge Campus General Manager Angela Redding says the COVID-19 pandemic made opening the pool this year a priority.

“Opening for the long weekend became very important especially with the most recent announcement that was made,” she adds.

Redding says the bookings will be open for families in the same household that follow the current provincial health guidelines.

“We recognize that we have a beautiful gem outside at Muskossipi park so we recognize the importance of providing families with summer fun activities,” she adds.

The bookings will be available up until June 6th. Redding says this is to allow their staff to implement the changes that follow the AHS guidelines.

Redding adds that much of the season is currently up in the air because of uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic. She adds that if restrictions loosen, they will be looking into providing affordable day passes for users.

“At every opportunity that we’ve been able to provide recreation within the restriction, our team comes together so we can figure out how to provide an amenity while remaining compliant.”

One-hour time slots will be available for booking seven days a week between 11:00 a.m. and 8:45 p.m.

The city says all other provincial health orders will remain in place at the facility to ensure the safety of all Grande Prairie residents. Mask wearing inside the facility, handwashing, and physical distancing will be enforced.