Eligible Grande Prairie residents can now begin booking their COVID-19 vaccinations through the Primary Care Network’s after-hours clinic. These bookings are available online for residents looking to receive their first vaccine dose.

Appointments are available as late as 9:20 pm on weekdays to accommodate different schedules. Bookings are also available during the day on weekends.

PCN is asking residents coming in for the jab to bring one piece of self-identification and wait in their vehicle until the scheduled appointment time.

Residents in Grande Prairie can also book their COVID-19 vaccine appointments through the rapid flow clinic at Teresa Sargent Hall.

Bookings are also available through some participating pharmacies in Grande Prairie. This includes Royal Oaks Pharmasave, Health Hub Pharmacy, Safeway Pharmacy. Loblaw Pharmacy, Shoppers Drug Mart, London Drugs, Save on Foods Pharmacy, Walmart Pharmacy, Costco Pharmacy, and Grande Banks Pharmacy.