30 recoveries and 10 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the City of Grande Prairie on Saturday. There are now 370 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

15 recoveries and three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 115 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

The latest data from Alberta Health Services shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 498.3 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 362.0 cases per 100,000 people.

Across Alberta, 1,140 new cases were reported on Saturday from 11,858 tests for a positivity rate of 9.6 per cent. Province-wide, 647 people are in hospital because of COVID-19, with 186 requiring the ICU.